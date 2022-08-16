After explosions in Crimea Zelensky urges Ukrainians living in occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities Tuesday, August 16, 2022 7:00:12 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on civilians in the Russian-occupied territories not to approach military facilities and ammunition depots.

"Every day and every night we see new reports of explosions in the territory temporarily occupied by the occupiers. I ask now all our people in Crimea, in other regions in the south of the country, in the occupied areas of the Donbas and Kharkiv region to be very careful. Please do not approach the military facilities of the Russian army and all the places where they store ammunition and equipment, where they have their command centers," the Ukrainian President said in a video address.

He noted that the causes of explosions in the occupied territory can be very different. In particular, he quoted the definition of the Russians themselves - "thuggery".

At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that the purpose of all explosions in the occupied territories, the destruction of the Russian supply lines, their ammunition, military and other equipment, command posts is to save the lives of Ukrainian citizens.

"The less opportunities the occupiers have to do evil and kill Ukrainians, the faster we will be able to end this war by liberating our land. And the lines of cars leaving Crimea through the bridge prove that the absolute majority of citizens of a terrorist state already understand or at least feel that Crimea is not a place for them," Zelensky added.

On the morning of August 16, a series of explosions occurred near the city of Dzhankoy in the annexed Crimea. Explosions were reported at ammunition depots, a transformer substation. Railway tracks were also damaged

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the cause of the explosion at the military warehouse was an act o sabotage.

After the explosions, there are huge lines of cars trying to leave Crimea. The number of cars that crossed the Kerch Bridge hit a record high.

