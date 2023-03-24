After Xi's visit to Moscow Chinese logistics giant stops shipping goods to Russia Friday, March 24, 2023 1:00:00 PM

After the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow, during which the Russian and Chinese sides declared a strategic partnership and economic cooperation, the largest logistics company in China stopped the shipment of goods to Russia from its warehouses in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The news outlet Baza reports, citing a source working in a purchasing department of one of the Russian companies, that the Chinese OOCL Logistics refuses to ship to Russia dresses, skirts, pants, shoes, and other clothes which have already been paid for. The company explains its refusal by the western sanctions. Representatives of OOCL said that they were not going to load goods into containers or transfer them to a third-party carrier. The company also refused to accept products from Russian suppliers.

OOCL Logistics is owned by Orient Overseas, one of the world's largest container logistics companies. It is headquartered in Hong Kong. Up until recently OOCL had no issues working with Russian clients.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western countries were stepping up "undisguised, brutal pressure" on those countries that had not joined the sanctions against Russia.

"These countries themselves tell us about it. Unfortunately, they have to face such an onslaught," Peskov told reporters.

earlier, two countries limited goods supplies to Russia. At first, Turkey refused to ship sanctioned goods to Russia, and then Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan‘s government is introducing an online system for tracking goods that are brought into the country for subsequent re-export. The systems will begin to operate starting April 1. This will help Kazakhstan to avoid violating Western sanctions imposed against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.