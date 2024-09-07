Aliyev: Azerbaijan brokers talks for Russian gas transit through Ukraine Saturday, September 7, 2024 7:30:18 PM

Azerbaijan is mediating discussions between Ukraine and Russia centered on continuing Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory, announced Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. These talks have been ongoing for several months, according to Aliyev.

During his address at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Aliyev also mentioned ongoing negotiations about transporting Azerbaijani gas through Ukraine to Europe.

President Aliyev shared that Azerbaijan has been approached by Ukraine, Russia, and the European Union to extend gas transit via Ukrainian territory:

“For several months, we have been working hard to find a common ground. It is known that if the transit stops in December, several European Union countries will face serious difficulties with physical access to natural gas," stated Aliyev.

He expressed optimism regarding the negotiations, highlighting Azerbaijan's strong communication with Ukraine and Russia, indicating "a foundation for serious progress."

"If we succeed here, I think we can take additional steps to end this war, which is ravaging the entire region," Aliyev observed.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani president asserted his nation's firm support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty but clarified that Azerbaijan has not and will not participate in anti-Russia sanction campaigns.

Earlier reports from Reuters indicated that Ukraine will not renew its five-year agreement with Russia’s Gazprom once it expires at the year's end.

