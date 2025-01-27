All children evacuated from Pokrovsk amid ongoing military standoff in Donetsk region Monday, January 27, 2025 6:00:04 PM

All children have been evacuated from the city of Pokrovsk, announced Pokrovsk City Military Administration head, Sergey Dobryak, on Facebook on Saturday, January 25.

“There are no children left in the area; all have been evacuated,” he stated.

According to Dobryak, around 7,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, and about 10,000 in the Pokrovsk community. Prior to the conflict, these numbers were reportedly six times higher.

The official noted that the evacuation pace has recently slowed, with only 5-6 people leaving each day. There is currently no need for military-forced evacuations in Pokrovsk, he added.

“We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and hope we won’t face urban battles. But we are prepared,” Dobryak stated. He further mentioned that there are no confirmed instances of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups entering the city.

The battle for Pokrovsk has endured for half a year. Russian troops approached the city in August 2024 and still struggle to seize this crucial junction in western Donetsk region. They attempt to circumvent Pokrovsk from the south.

According to the DeepState project, combat is currently focused on the village of Zvereve, located 5 km from the city center.

The General Staff of Ukraine, on Saturday, December 25, reported that out of 123 Russian attacks across the Ukrainian front, 32 were directed towards the Pokrovsk area.

Mandatory evacuation orders for families with children have also been announced for several localities in the Komar and Kryvorizh communities of the Donetsk region. Regional Military Administration chief, Vadim Filashkin, explained the decision stems from increased shelling and threats to civilian lives.

Filashkin reported that currently, 76 children remain in the Komar community, and 34 in the Kryvorizh community.

