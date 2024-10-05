Allegations of war crimes: Ukrainian POWs executed by Russian forces, claims Prosecutor Saturday, October 5, 2024 2:35:23 PM

Russian forces are accused of executing 93 Ukrainian soldiers who reportedly surrendered on the battlefield this year. This grave allegation was brought to light by Yuriy Belousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes in Conditions of Armed Conflict under the Prosecutor General's Office, during a televised interview.

Belousov disclosed that 80% of these executions occurred in the current year, with this disturbing trend noted since November 2023. There is ongoing scrutiny involving 16 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered to Russian captors. Emerging reports suggest that members from two Ukrainian Armed Forces units might have been executed. "We have identified the unit numbers and preliminarily gathered details on these soldiers. However, we are meticulously verifying all information before confirming identities, ensuring accuracy and respecting the families involved," said Belousov.

He further mentioned they have a preliminary understanding of the locations tied to these atrocities and implicated Russian units. The intense combat ongoing in these areas currently restricts direct access to these sites. "We've filed requests with all relevant bodies—intelligence, military services, and reached out to our international partners—to amass as much information as possible," Belousov elaborated.

The grim picture extends to Ukrainian POWs reportedly dying from torture in Russian detention facilities. Currently, 708 members of the Russian Armed Forces stand accused of war crimes, with 131 already convicted. "Concerning the executions of our POWs, there are 38 criminal proceedings underway, and accusations have been leveled against six service members," confirmed Belousov.

Earlier, disturbing footage surfaced on social media showing members of the Wagner Group allegedly executing a Ukrainian volunteer. The troubling video depicts a man on his knees in a forest pit, coerced under threat to express gratitude to Yevgeny Prigozhin, though the video’s authenticity has yet to be verified.

