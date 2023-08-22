Ambassador : France delivers all promised SCALP missiles to Ukraine Tuesday, August 22, 2023 10:36:55 PM

"All long-range SCALP cruise missiles, which France promised to provide to Ukraine in the framework of the first batch, have already been delivered," said Ukraine's ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko.

"This batch was a trial one, the missiles have proven themselves well. The main question of these deliveries is their pace, and here the French are doing very well. In general, if you hear a statement from President Zelensky or President Macron that France has made a decision at the request of the Ukrainian side to provide us with some weapons, know that it is already in Ukraine and already working on the front," he said in an interview with LB.ua.

The ambassador also announced that bilateral sessions will be held for companies from each participating country before the planned Ukrainian defense industry forum.

"There will be two formats. First, an international forum where weapon manufacturers from around the world will be present. It will take place in October. Second, bilateral sessions for companies from each participating country will be held before the event. So, the first such session will be Ukraine-France. It will take place at the end of September. 30 French companies working in the defense industry have already agreed to attend," said Omelchenko.

On August 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the holding of the first defense industry forum in Ukraine in autumn 2023.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs announced that the government was working on organizing an international event that will give impetus to the creation of an Alliance of Defense Industries, including Ukraine.

