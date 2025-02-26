American and Russian diplomats to meet in Istanbul
discuss embassy operations. This announcement was made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, February 26, in Doha. "Such a meeting will take place tomorrow in Istanbul, and I believe that the outcome will shed light on how swiftly and effectively we can move forward,” said Lavrov. According to the minister, "high-level diplomats and experts will meet to address systemic issues."
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has weighed in on the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
"There are no precise details yet regarding the personal meeting; however, there is an understanding that it should take place and that it should be well-prepared. This is the understanding between the two presidents," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.
Peskov explained that the "step-by-step implementation of the agreements achieved by both the heads of state and senior-level delegations during negotiations in Riyadh is in progress."
He also confirmed that "contacts at the expert level along the lines of foreign ministries" are still in preparation.