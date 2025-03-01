Amidst U.S. tensions, Ukraine's resistance strengthens as Europe rallies against Russian ambitions Saturday, March 1, 2025 2:30:12 PM

In a revealing blog post, Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might need to abandon some of his ambitious plans amid a fallout in Washington.

Despite a tense exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and then U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House, Kovalenko reassured allies that no catastrophe had unfolded. He noted that while Zelensky's visit might not have been a complete success, there’s no and need for panic.

Reflecting on the Oval Office fracas, Kovalenko highlighted a crucial development: a wave of solidarity from European leaders. Presidents, prime ministers, ministers, and other politicians have been vocal in their support for Zelensky and the Ukrainian people.

"By morning, we see Europe united, with urgent measures being prepared. It's not about words; it's about arms. Support and weaponry to Ukraine will continue," Kovalenko emphasized. He also stated that any attempts by Putin to leverage U.S. relations to reenter European affairs are futile.

"In this climate, China is likely to focus its strategic partnership on Europe. Russia is seen by Beijing as merely a raw materials supplier. For the United States, Russia remains just a 'gas station' and a source of rare metals, with Putin ready to offer them 'unconditionally'," Kovalenko explained. He assured that Ukraine has ample resources to continue resisting the aggressor, even without American backing, and Russia's situation is far from ideal.

"In Russia, regional funds are dwindling, evidenced by reported difficulties in paying contractors. The sanctions persist. Consequently, life in Russia is bound to deteriorate," Kovalenko wrote.

He suggested that eventually Russia will have to make concessions to Ukraine, specifically abandoning its plans to occupy Ukrainian territories.

