Ammunition depot on fire in Russia occupied Crimea Wednesday, July 19, 2023 10:30:00 AM

Early morning, multiple explosions were heard in Crimea at the Starokrymsky military training ground near the village of Kirovskoye, in Feodosia district. The Telegram Channel Crimean Wind published the videos of the explosions.

There were reportedly three strikes on an ammunition depot and a strike on the landfill, which caused the ammunition in the warehouse to explode.

According to the residents, the explosions continue, and the sounds can be head in.

The Russia-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that the Tavrida highway was closed due to the fire raging at the training ground in the Kirov district.

"It is planned to temporarily evacuate residents of four settlements from the area adjacent to the landfill in the Kirov district. This is more than two thousand people. An operational command center has been established. All specialized services are working on the scene," he added.

Adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, published video footage taken by eyewitnesses. Explosions were also heard in Sevastopol last night. Residents published a video showing a convoy of ambulances moving through the city after a series of explosions.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR), Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said that the explosions at the ammunition depot in Crimea is the result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"A successful operation has been carried out in the occupied Crimea. The enemy hides the extent of the damage and the number of casualties. Thanks to the Ukrainian patriots in Crimea for additional information and a video of the joint work of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Budanov wrote on Telegram.

On the morning of July 17, car traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge. The Russian Transport Ministry reported that several spans of the bridge had been damaged.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, declined to comment on the damage to the Crimean bridge. "One can only quote the words of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, that "the Crimean bridge is an unnecessary structure there," Yusov said.

The news agency RBC-Ukraine claims, citing a source, that the Crimean bridge was damaged as a result of a special operation by the Ukrainian Naval Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine.

