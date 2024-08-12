Analysts predict Russian troop withdrawal from southern Ukraine over eastern frontlines Monday, August 12, 2024 3:00:15 PM

DeepState Co-founder Roman Pogorely believes that the Russian Armed Forces are more likely to pull back their troops from southern regions rather than eastern ones. The risks of losing positions in Pokrovsk and Toretsk are too high for Russians to afford withdrawing troops from there.

As of now, the Russian Armed Forces are not redeploying their reserves from eastern Ukraine to the Kursk region, said DeepState Co-founder and analyst Roman Pogorely during a live broadcast on Espresso TV channel

Pogorely noted that even if the Russians decide to redeploy their troops from the Pokrovsk area, it would likely have minimal impact as the number of enemy troops in this region remains significant.

According to Pogorely, there aren't enough resources for the complete annihilation of the occupiers.

He also expressed doubt that the Russians would abandon these directions. In his opinion, they are more likely to pull back forces from southern regions.

"I doubt they will abandon this direction when they have such colossal capabilities; they are more likely to pull back from the south and ignore the implementation of cutting off the Robotyne salient. It is tactically and strategically unjustified and doesn't provide them any advantage. Therefore, I am confident they are ready to pull some forces from there, but certainly not from Donetsk, that is, Pokrovsk and Toretsk, because the risks are too significant," Pogorely explained.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 65 combat clashes in a day. The hottest spots are the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

The majority of combat clashes are recorded on the Pokrovsk direction. Russian occupational forces made 26 attempts to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novoaoleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodovka, Zhelanne, Orlovka, and Mykolaivka.

On August 11, the pro-Ukrainian partisan movement "ATESH" reported the redeployment of the Russian 810th Independent Brigade of Marines, who were supposed to reinforce the Pokrovsk direction, to the Kursk region.

On August 9, 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade officer Serhii Tsekhotsky announced a reduction in Russian "meat grinder infantry assaults" on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions after the onset of hostilities in the Kursk region.

