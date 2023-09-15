Andriivka liberated: Ukrainian Forces destroy Russia's 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade Friday, September 15, 2023 12:00:44 PM

In its morning report, the Geheraal Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the village of Andriivka in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region has been officially liberated by the Ukrainian military. The press service of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade announced on its Telegram channel that during the operation to de-occupy the area, the Ukrainian Forces managed to completely destroy Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade.

The brigade intelligence commander, three platoon commanders, and almost the entire infantry along with the officers were reportedly killed in the fighting for the village which lasted for 2 days.

"As a result of the quick operation, the Russian garrison in Andriivka was surrounded, cut off from the main forces, and destroyed," the press service of the Ukrainian 3d Separate Assault Brigade said in a statement. "Units of the 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade continued to suffer significant losses and defeats in the clashes with the 3d Assault Brigade. Now, after all the regrouping and reinforcement, the enemy has suffered a total collapse."

Heavy fighting is still ongoing near Andriivka, as Ukrainian Forces try to establish their position in new areas. The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade explains that the capture of this village opens up a path for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the right flank of Bakhmut and is also the key to the success of further offensives.

"We pay a high price for the results of these battles. And the blood of each of our soldiers will only be repaid by blood ," the Ukrainian 3d Assault Brigade added.

Andriivka is one of the three settlements near Bakhmut where heavy fighting continues. Active operations are also taking place near Klishchiivka and Kurdyumivka.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.