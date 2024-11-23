Angela Merkel rejects blame for Ukraine war, defends 2008 NATO summit decision Saturday, November 23, 2024 1:00:18 PM

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel feels she is being made a "scapegoat" for the war in Ukraine, particularly due to her stance at the 2008 NATO summit, where she blocked Ukraine from obtaining a Membership Action Plan. Merkel shared her thoughts in an interview with Spiegel.

During an interview with the German newspaper Spiegel, Merkel was asked if she feels she is being blamed for the Russian-Ukrainian war because of her actions at the 2008 NATO summit. She responded, saying, "It's not just a feeling; it's the truth."

"Volodymyr Zelensky, for instance, invited former French President Sarkozy and me to come to Bucha after the horrific massacre, clearly implying that our stance in Bucharest was responsible for the deaths in Bucha," Merkel stated.

She added that while she "admires Zelensky for his courage and determination" during over a year of war, she disagrees with him regarding Bucharest.

