Ankara invites sanctioned Russian oligarchs to park their assets in Turkey Sunday, March 27, 2022 11:30:00 AM

Russian oligarchs, who are now trying to save their property from being seized due to EU and US sanctions, can continue to operate in Turkey, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, answering questions from the American channel MSNBC at the Doha Forum, reports Evropeyska Pravda.

"We support only those sanctions that are approved by the UN. If one of Russians wants to come to Turkey, they can come to Turkey, no problem. If one of the oligarchs wants to do business in Turkey, and if this business is legal and does not contradict international law, then I will consider it," Cavusoglu said, answering a question about two superyachts of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich which docked in Turkey's ports.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey also sees no obstacles in allowing the yachts of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to enter its ports.

Two yachts of Abramovich have a combined value at $1.2 billion. Earlier, the yacht of the Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko, worth € 530 million, was seized in Italy.

