Ankara: Turkey will not recognize results of referendums in Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine Saturday, September 24, 2022 10:00:10 AM

Chief advisor to the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin, said on the air of the TV channel NTV that Turkey would not recognize the results of referendum held by Russia in occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Similar to our position on Crimea, we do not recognize the outcome of the referendums that Russia wants to conduct. We recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Kalin said. The politician also said that Turkey from the very beginning supports Ukraine and is the only country that "seeks to put an end to the war."

Despite close relations with the Kremlin. Turkey continues to recognize Crimea as Ukrainian territory. President Erdogan, speaking at the Crimean Platform summit, said that the end of Russia's occupation of Crimea is required by international law and an important element of global security and stability.

