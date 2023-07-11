Another Russian general killed in Ukraine Tuesday, July 11, 2023 10:30:30 AM

Russian Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was killed in Ukrainian missile strike on Russia occupied Berdyansk, reported the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko.

Andryushchenko recalled that Tsokov was injured in September 2022, but survived. "Now, as they say, the graveyard ceremony has been carried out to the end," Andryushchenko said.

Tsokov was reportedly in the command center of the Russian 58th Army when it was hit by Ukrainian missiles.

51-year-old Major General Tsokov participated in Russia's wars in Chechnya and Syria. He was awarded a medal for the annexation of Crimea.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Tsokov was included in the sanctions lists of the European Union, Great Britain, and New Zealand for his involvement in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Since August 2022, he commanded the 144th Guards Motorized Rifle Yelninsky Division, which participated in the invasion of Ukraine and ended up in a cauldron near Lyman in September of the same year.

The information about Tsokov’s death was also confirmed by the Telegram channel Vchka-OGPU, which is believed to be close to Russia’s security services.

Earlier, the deputy head of the city department for conscription work, Stanislav Rzhitsky, was shot dead in Krasnodar, Russia. Rzhitsky is accused of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, including a missile attack on Vinnytsia on July 14, 2022. Then 27 people were killed.

