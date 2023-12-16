Another Russian scientist involved in hypersonic research arrested on charges of high treason Saturday, December 16, 2023 7:05:51 PM

Russian scientist Vladislav Galkin from Tomsk, who was working on hypersonic technology, has been arrested on charges of high treason, reports the Russian news outlet T-Invariant.

Galkin was a co-author of works related to hypersonic research alongside Valery Zvegintsev, Anatoly Maslov, and Alexander Shiplyuk, who were previously arrested in connection with the treason case at the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Elena Nefedova, the acting chairman of the Soviet District Court in Novosibirsk, announced Galkin's arrest in the treason case.

The exact date of Galkin's detention by the FSB is unknown, but on December 6th, the court's press service released a statement about the extension of Valery Zvegintsev's detention, mentioning another arrested person without disclosing the name.

According to the T-Invariant project, that person was Vladislav Galkin.

Galkin is a PhD of physical and mathematical sciences and an associate professor at Tomsk Polytechnic University. He and Zvegintsev have published a large number of scientific works on hypersonic technologies.

Together, according to a T-Invariant source, they have been working on the development of air intake structures for hypersonic aircraft, including the Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles.

As noted by the news outlet Agenstvo.Novosti, Galkin is the 11th Russian scientist specializing in hypersonic technology to be accused of high treason since 2015.

