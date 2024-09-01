Armenia re-evaluates alliances: suspends CSTO participation, strengthens U.S. ties Sunday, September 1, 2024 6:14:00 PM

Armenia has frozen its involvement in all organs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This decision, announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a press conference in Yerevan on Saturday, marks a significant shift in the country's foreign policy. “You know that Armenia has frozen its involvement in all CSTO levels, and we consider this decision to be sufficient at this stage. At present, we do not see the necessity to make another decision, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see it in the future,” Pashinyan stated. He also noted that he could not specify when Armenia would fully exit the CSTO.

The Armenian leadership had previously signaled its discontent with the CSTO. In mid-June, Pashinyan expressed intentions to eventually leave the organization. Speaking in Parliament, he emphasized that Yerevan would do so when it deemed necessary. In February, Pashinyan had already mentioned the suspension of the country's membership, and by early May, the Armenian government announced it would cease financing the organization.

In a notable pivot, Armenia has moved closer to the United States, announcing a strategic partnership in June. This collaboration has seen Washington propose extended military cooperation with Yerevan. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia James O’Brien highlighted the inception of joint military exercises in 2023 and expressed hopes for further deepening military ties. In July, Armenia hosted the Eagle Partner exercises that featured both Armenian and American troops.

Armenia’s increasing engagement with the West follows the conflict with Azerbaijan, which resulted in Armenia losing control over Nagorno-Karabakh. During the conflict, Yerevan sought assistance from the CSTO, where Russia plays a critical role. However, the organization limited its response to mere expressions of "concern" and "condolences," which led to a significant strain in relations and a reevaluation of strategic alliances by Armenia.

