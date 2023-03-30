Armenia threatens Putin with arrest if he visits the country Thursday, March 30, 2023 1:30:18 PM

The deputy of the "Civil Contract" faction of the Armenian National Assembly, member of the standing committee on defense and security issues, Gagik Melkoyan said Vladimir Putin should be arrested if he visits Armenia.

"If Putin comes to Armenia, he should be arrested. Putin better stay in his country. If we are part of these agreements (the Rome Statute), we must fulfill our obligations. Let Russia solve its problems with Ukraine," the news outlet Factor quotes Melkonyan as saying.

On March 24, the Constitutional Court of Armenia approved the recognition of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. The Russian Foreign Ministry called Armenia's actions "absolutely unacceptable."

The ICC accused Putin of ordering the abduction of children in occupied parts of Ukraine which is considered a war crime.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.