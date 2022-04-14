Arrests, heart attacks happening in Russia’s power circles as invasion of Ukraine does not go according to plan Thursday, April 14, 2022 12:00:53 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, who has not been seen in public for a long time, has a massive heart attack, said Leonid Nevzlin, a Russian businessman living in Israel.

"Shoygu is out of the game, perhaps he will become disabled if he survives. He suddenly had a massive heart attack. He is in intensive care, connected to devices. There are rumors that the heart attack could not have occurred due to natural causes," Nevzlin wrote.

The businessman also added that twenty generals were arrested in Russia. They are suspected of embezzling funds allocated for the preparation of war in Ukraine. About $ 10 billion allocated by the Kremlin have disappeared.

A case has also been opened against former Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who is expected to testify against colleagues and friends.

"Sources in the FSB say that if he does not make a deal with the investigation, he will be transferred to the Matrosskaya Tishina or Lefortovo detention center," Nevzlin said.

As for Putin’s former aide Vladislav Surkov, he is currently under house arrest on suspicion of embezzling funds allocated for preparations for war.

There has been no official confirmation about Shoygu's deplorable state of health.

On March 11, journalist Andrei Soldatov reported about arrests in the fifth service of the FSB, which is responsible foreign intelligence including Ukraine. According to the journalist, the head of the department, Sergey Beseda, is now in Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev reported that the FSB had detained the Deputy Director of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvadria), Roman Gavrilov. Grozev says, citing his sources, that Gavrilov has been detained due to "the leak of confidential information that led to the death of people", two more sources claim that the cause was the "wasteful use of fuel".

