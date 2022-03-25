As sanctions set in, Russian oligarchs putting up their private jets for sale Friday, March 25, 2022 11:05:29 AM

Russian billionaires are putting up their private jets for sale. Vladimir Potanin, Yuri Shefler, Rustem Teregulov, Alexander Svetakov, Arkady Volozh, Eduard Berman are selling their aircraft, reports Ukrainska Pravda, citing its sources.

The newspaper notes that information about the sale of the Gulfstream G650 business-class aircraft owned by oligarch Vladimir Potanin, president of the Interros holding and Norilsk Nickel, has been posted on the classified website Controller. The price of the aircraft is about $60 million.

On the same site, there is also an ad about the sale of the Gulfstream G650 aircraft belonging to billionaire Yuri Shefler, the owner of SPI Group, a major manufacturer of alcoholic beverages.

The other oligarchs sell their planes privately.

Rustem Teregulov, the founder of the Russian bank Razvitie Stolitsa, which is financing the construction of the Moscow Raceway, has a Boeing 737-700 for sale.

Co-founder and CEO of the Yandex Holding Arkady Volozh is selling his Bombardier Global 600. The founder and chairman of Absolut Group, Alexander Svetakov, is trying to sell his Gulfstream G650. And the owner of Capital Investments Limited, Eduard Berman, is trying to sell his Bombardier Global 6000.

Earlier, the yacht of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin was seized in Spain. The 135-meter yacht is one of the largest in the world, sailing under the flag of the Cayman Islands. The cost of the yacht is 600 million dollars.

