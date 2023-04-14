At Germany’s request Armenia begins cracking down on flow of sanctioned goods to Russia Friday, April 14, 2023 12:00:47 PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was warned during his March visit to Germany about the need to block channels for "parallel exports" of goods and stop making money transfers to Russia, reports the Armenian news outlet Hraparak.

According to sources of the publication, Pashinyan was "seriously concerned" about these requirements. Upon arrival in Armenia, he convened a meeting attended by the heads of the Central Bank and the State Revenue Committee, as well as members of the government. The Prime Minister demanded that the channels for the flow of goods and money to Russia be cut off as soon as possible.

Hraparak writes that this decision had a strong impact on the income of companies that helped Russia circumvent sanctions. It is reported that now even Armenian airport authorities began to stop individual passengers and check their luggage for the presence of microchips and other goods, the export of which is subject to restrictions imposed by Western countries. Control over banking operations which involve Russian nationals has also been strengthened.

During his visit to Germany, Nikol Pashinyan said that "rumors that Armenia is helping [Russia] circumvent sanctions are nothing more than rumors." At the same time, he stressed that the situation in the world is changing rapidly, and the Armenian government "should help the private sector make decisions regarding such activities so as not to spoil [the country's] relations with each of its partners."

The European Commission plans to approve the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. It is expected to include a set of measures that will block the channels used by Russia to circumvent existing restrictions.

