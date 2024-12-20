ATACMS missile strikes cause destruction and casualties in Russia’s city of Rylsk Friday, December 20, 2024 12:16:00 PM

The Russian city of Rylsk, located in the Kursk region, was battered by a heavy missile attack, with residents hearing explosions that sparked ensuing fires, according to various Russian media outlets. Local officials claimed these attacks involved ATACMS missiles originating from the Chernihiv region. The Russian media outlet Mash reported an attack by Ukrainian forces on Rylsk with MGM-140B ATACMS Block 1A missiles, reportedly equipped with cluster warheads. Each cluster carrier has a blast radius of 15 meters.

"According to our reports, air defense forces managed to intercept the missiles, releasing approximately 17 submunitions from a single warhead. The shelling led to 10 vehicles catching fire," the Russian news outlets reported.

The Ukrainian side has not commented on this information. Russian media also report at least four fatalities and 30 individuals injured due to the attack. More than a dozen vehicles sustained damage, along with the district cultural center, a sports and fitness complex, a pedagogical college, a school, a vocational school, the fire service, and a distribution point for one of the marketplaces. Head of the Rylsk District, Andrey Belousov, noted there were 15 impacts across the city.

Rylsk is located 30 kilometers from the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.