Australia to send a new shipment of armored vehicles to Ukraine Thursday, May 19, 2022 11:00:42 AM

The Australian authorities decided to send a shipment of 34 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, said Australian Minister of Defense Peter Dutton.

" The Australian Government is providing further support for the people of Ukraine with the gifting of 14 M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and a further 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles (PMVs) to the Government of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, Australia will also deliver to Ukraine 60 pallets of medical supplies, donated by Australian citizens to the Government of Ukraine, along with three pallets of radiation monitoring equipment and personal protective equipment, on behalf of the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Authority (ARPANSA) and Australia Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO).

The $60.9 million in new support for Ukraine (14 APCs is $12 million and the 20 PMVs is $48.9 million) takes Australia’s total contribution to date to over $285 million (almost $ 200 million).

" Australia stands with the people of Ukraine, and again calls on Russia to cease its unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine," Dutton said.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.