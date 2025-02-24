Australia unveils largest sanctions package against Russia since 2022 invasion Monday, February 24, 2025 2:00:45 PM

Australia has rolled out a substantial new set of sanctions targeting Russia to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion. The Australian government has described it as "the biggest package of sanctions since February 2022."

The new personal sanctions specifically target Deputy Ministers of Defense Anna Tsivileva, Andrey Bulyga, Pavel Fradkov, and Viktor Goremykin. Also on the list are Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The updated roster includes high-ranking officials from North Korea and Belarus too. Joining the "blacklist" are 79 Russian companies and organizations, notably, the National Guard, the Central Election Commission, and multiple defense industry enterprises.

As the invasion's anniversary loomed, New Zealand also unveiled updatesto its national sanction list. This package adds 52 Russian individuals and entities, including the mother of Chechnya's leader, Aimani Kadyrova, the Ahmad Kadyrov Foundation, gas corporation Novatek, and Surgutneftegas.

