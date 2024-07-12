Australian couple detained over suspected espionage linked to Russia Friday, July 12, 2024 11:31:11 AM

Two Australian citizens of Russian descent have been detained on suspicion of espionage in favour of Russia, the Australian Federal Police reported on Friday, 12th July.

The detainees are 40-year-old Kira Koroleva and her 62-year-old husband Igor Korolev. Koroleva worked as an information systems specialist in the Australian army, holding the rank of Private, and had access to classified information. According to the investigation, she embarked on an "undeclared trip to Russia." From there, she asked her husband to access her work account and send "certain information" to her personal email.

Police reported that Koroleva's work account was "repeatedly" used "to access confidential information with the intention of passing it to Russian authorities." "The question of whether this information was provided to Russian authorities is still under investigation, as is the couple's behaviour abroad," the police noted. The Australian Department of Defence confirmed they are aware of Koroleva's arrest and have already suspended her from service and access to databases.

The couple faces up to 15 years in jail. They are suspected under one count of preparation for espionage. A more serious charge of "espionage" requires a direct proven link with a foreign state and carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment. "As the investigation continues, additional charges may be filed later," the police stated. The court hearing is scheduled for 20th September.

