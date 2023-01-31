Austria and Hungary have agreed to not provide military assistance to Ukraine Tuesday, January 31, 2023 2:00:18 PM

The defense ministers of Austria and Hungary, Klaudia Tanner and Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, said that their countries will continue to adhere to the policy of refusing military assistance to Ukraine.

"The position of Austria and Hungary on the war in Ukraine is clear, as both countries do not send weapons to the conflict zone," they said at a joint press conference after a meeting in Budapest.

Austria and Hungary explain their position by the desire to "prevent further escalation." At the same time, Szalay-Bobrovniczky added that both countries remain "on the side of peace" and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees.

According to Tanner, the biggest danger is that the war could spread to Europe, and it will not only be a conventional war, but also a hybrid warfare and followed by increased migration.

