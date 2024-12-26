Azerbaijan Airlines flight mistakenly downed by Russian missile, 38 dead Thursday, December 26, 2024 10:21:00 AM

The Azerbaijani news outlet Caliber reports with reference to government insiders, that Russia deliberately denied landing to an AZAL aircraft, resulting in its unintended descent into the Caspian Sea to allegedly obscure incriminating evidence. The plane, it is claimed, was downed by Russia's "Pantsir-S" air defense system.

As further details emerge in the wake of the air disaster, it is suggested that a Russian missile system may have targeted the passenger aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines. Despite ongoing military tensions in the area, the Russian authorities did not restrict airspace for civilian flights, a breach of international norms according to experts. While traversing Chechnya's airspace, it is reported that Russian air defenses attempted to repel an assault from Ukrainian drones. This has been corroborated by Chechen Security Council head Khamzat Kadyrov, who mentioned no casualties or damage in Grozny. However, electronic warfare operations reportedly crippled AZAL aircraft's communication systems, causing it to vanish from tracking radars.

After suffering missile damage, the aircraft sought emergency landing clearance, but Russian airports—including Grozny, Makhachkala, and Mineralnye Vody—allegedly denied this request. Instead, the crew was directed to head to Aktau, Kazakhstan, a move Baku interprets as an attempt to conceal evidence of the incident.

There is a belief that as the plane headed toward the Caspian Sea, Russia hoped it would crash, thereby erasing traces of these purported acts. "According to Baku, the redirection proposal to Aktau was potentially designed so the aircraft would descend into the Caspian Sea, erasing any chance for investigation and destroying evidence along with surviving witnesses’ testimonies," the report highlights.

Passenger testimony underscores the involvement of air defense systems. Videos from inside the cabin showcase explosive sounds, with two passengers sustaining injuries from shrapnel. These accounts starkly contradict narratives pushed by some Russian outlets, which Baku claims endeavor to mislead the global community.

In Baku, authorities anticipate an admission from Russia regarding the downing of the Azerbaijani flight, coupled with formal apologies to the Azerbaijani populace and a comprehensive investigation leading to accountability. International observers are intently monitoring the situation, with the incident threatening to spark a significant international scandal. Azerbaijan's claims of intentional actions could potentially damage Russia's global standing

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.