Azerbaijan plans international legal action against Russia over AZAL plane crash Friday, February 7, 2025 11:00:53 AM

According to Azerbaijan's state news agency APA, Azerbaijan is "conducting preparatory work" to lodge a lawsuit in an international court against Russia following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger jet near the Kazakh city of Aktau. The report, released on Thursday, February 6, stated that a body of evidence is being compiled with facts and proofs being gathered.

Azerbaijani authorities expressed outrage that Russian officials, even after the release of a preliminary report by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport on the crash, continue to "biasedly comment" on the incident. Russian officials, experts, and media insist on denying any involvement and seek to blame the crew, Azerbaijan claims. The authorities equate Russia's strategy to handling the crash in a way reminiscent of the 2014 downing of a Malaysian Boeing 777 over Donbass by a Russian "Buk" missile system.

APA writes that Azerbaijani authorities have identified individuals who allegedly ordered and executed shots at the AZAL aircraft, along with details of the weaponry used. Baku is deeply regretful of Moscow's alleged attempts to "redirect the investigation and blame the crew."

"Azerbaijan has clearly outlined its conditions and demands, which have been voiced at the highest levels," states the report. Nevertheless, the publication notes that "doors for dialogue with Russia remain open": "Moscow needs to openly admit its guilt and accept responsibility. Otherwise, Baku is ready to take further steps."

The AZAL Plane Crash. The AZAL Embraer 190 passenger jet, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed on the morning of December 25, 2024, near Aktau in western Kazakhstan. Aboard were 67 people, including five crew members, resulting in 38 fatalities and 29 survivors.

Azerbaijan Airlines and the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, reported on December 27 that the liner was subjected to "external influence." Surviving flight attendants recounted that there were three impacts on the aircraft when it was over Grozny. The U.S. stated it sees "some signs" suggesting the plane may have been hit by a Russian air defense system.

In a phone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized for the "tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace." He affirmed that when the plane was attempting to land at Grozny airport, Russian air defenses were countering attacks from Ukrainian combat drones targeting Grozny, Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.