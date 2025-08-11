Azerbaijan pledges $2 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure Monday, August 11, 2025 11:00:49 AM

Azerbaijan has pledged $2 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine after recent Russian strikes targeted its energy infrastructure. This announcement comes as President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on Monday, August 11.

The decree emphasizes humanitarian principles and is based on bilateral and multilateral agreements between Baku and Kyiv. The funds, sourced from Azerbaijan's reserve fund, are dedicated to supporting Ukraine's energy sector, which has been heavily impacted by the Russian attacks. These financial resources will be allocated to Ukraine's Ministry of Energy to facilitate the purchase and delivery of electrical equipment.

Baku also highlighted its history of sending humanitarian supplies to the Ukrainian people amid ongoing Russian aggression. Notably, on August 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with Aliyev. Both leaders condemned Russia’s deliberate strike on an oil depot owned by the Azerbaijani company SOCAR.

Last week, Russian forces also attacked a gas transmission infrastructure near Ukraine’s border with Romania at Orlivka in the Odesa region. This terminal facilitated gas flow from the U.S. and Azerbaijan into Ukraine.

Additionally, Azerbaijani gas was supplied to Europe through this station. Meanwhile, media reports indicate that Azerbaijan has warned Russia of potentially lifting its ban on arms supplies to Ukraine if Moscow continues to target Azerbaijani company facilities in Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.