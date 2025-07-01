Azerbaijan-Russia tensions escalate as Baku accuses Moscow of intentional killing of its citizens Tuesday, July 1, 2025 2:45:43 PM

Azerbaijan has leveled grave accusations against Russia, alleging the deliberate murder of its citizens. An autopsy conducted in Baku revealed that the Azerbaijani nationals died due to severe trauma inflicted by multiple blunt force impacts.

In a striking development, Azerbaijan has opened a criminal investigation on counts of "intentional murder" concerning two members of its diaspora in Yekaterinburg, as reported by the General Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday, July 1.

The Azerbaijani authorities have directly accused members of the Russian law enforcement agencies. The investigation stems from charges related to crimes committed outside the country, including "intentional murder by a group of people with particular cruelty, abuse of power, and torture resulting in death."

The incident in question occurred on the morning of June 27 in Yekaterinburg during a joint operation conducted by the Russian National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Sverdlovsk region. Azerbaijani citizens and those of Azerbaijani descent were detained on suspicions of involvement in prior offenses. Among them were the brothers Ziyaddin and Guseyn Safarov, who were found dead.

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office believes the brothers were beaten to death intentionally. An autopsy in Baku confirmed that severe injuries from "multiple blunt force impacts" were the cause of death.

According to the Azerbaijani forensic specialists, 60-year-old Guseyn Safarov had a broken nose, chest deformity, and hemorrhages in the genital area. An autopsy revealed extensive hemorrhaging, fractured ribs, pleura and lung tears, as well as liver and abdominal damage. For 55-year-old Ziyaddin, hematomas and hemorrhages were found "throughout almost the entire body," including the genital and kidney areas. One rib was missing, and others were partially broken.

Azerbaijani experts concluded that the cause of death for both brothers was post-traumatic and hemorrhagic shock resulting from numerous severe injuries.

The Russian Investigative Committee, meanwhile, argued that one of the Safarov brothers died of heart failure, while the cause of the other's death is still under investigation.

On June 28, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement concerning the events in Yekaterinburg that took place the previous day. The Azerbaijani officials expressed serious concern over the FSB-led operation on June 27 in Azerbaijani-populated districts, during which over 50 Azerbaijanis were held.

On Saturday, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires in Baku, Petr Volokhov, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, did not comment on the deaths of the Azerbaijanis but stated that the raids are part of a probe into earlier crimes.

In response, Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events involving Russia, an action met with regret by the Kremlin.

Tensions between Baku and Moscow have been simmering for several months. In May, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev declined an invitation to Moscow's May 9 Victory Day parade, opting instead to host Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Baku the same month.

The bilateral relationship further strained in December 2024 after a crash involving an Azerbaijani aircraft in Kazakhstan that resulted in 38 fatalities. Aliyev claimed the plane was shot down over Russia and accused the Kremlin of attempting to cover up the incident. President Vladimir Putin expressed sorrow, describing the event as a "tragic accident," yet stopped short of acknowledging Russia's responsibility.

