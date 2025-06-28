Baltic nations withdraw from Ottawa anti-personnel landmine treaty amid rising Russian threats Saturday, June 28, 2025 2:00:37 PM

Two Baltic nations are taking steps to ready themselves against a potential Russian military invasion. These countries have submitted documents to the United Nations announcing their withdrawal from a treaty prohibiting the use of landmines. LRT reported that Lithuania has officially informed UN Secretary-General António Guterres of its decision to exit the Ottawa Convention, which bans the production, transfer, stockpiling, and use of anti-personnel mines. Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kęstutis Budrys, said that this decision was a difficult but necessary response to the military threats posed by Russia. Budrys stated, "Lithuania harbors no illusions. Putin's Russia poses the most serious and enduring existential threat to Europe. Russia wages war for its political ends, destabilizes the situation, and prepares for prolonged confrontation."

Budrys further emphasized that Lithuania must take all necessary measures to protect its state, residents, and every inch of NATO territory. Despite this move, the minister reiterated Lithuania's commitment to international humanitarian law and civilian protection. Under the established guidelines, Lithuania’s exit from the Ottawa Convention will become effective six months after filing the necessary documents with the UN. On June 27, similar documents were filed by Latvia and Estonia. Estonia's decision to denounce the treaty is informed by lessons learned from Russia's war against Ukraine. As Estonia's Foreign Minister, Margus Tsahkna, stated, the country requires greater flexibility in its choice of defense systems and weaponry.

Tsahkna emphasized, "Ongoing Russian aggression demonstrates that imposing unilateral restrictions, which the adversary does not respect, only puts us in a more vulnerable position. Exiting the convention will provide Estonia's defense forces with more opportunities to enhance security." Nonetheless, like Lithuania, Estonia assures continued adherence to international humanitarian law, civilian protection, and participation in humanitarian demining and assistance programs for conflict victims. It should be noted that Lithuania's Parliament had approved the exit from the Ottawa Convention back in May, followed by the president's endorsement of this decision. In March, plans for a collective withdrawal from the treaty were announced by all Baltic states, alongside Poland and Finland.

