Baltic States and Poland call for immediate EU ban on Russian LNG to safeguard unity and security Friday, September 20, 2024 7:57:15 PM

In a joint statement, the chairpersons of the EU affairs committees of the Baltic States and Poland have called on the European Union to urgently cease importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia. As reported by Postimees, the joint appeal highlights the security risks and the undermining of EU unity posed by continued Russian energy purchases.

"By continuing to purchase LNG from Russia, the European Union remains dependent on a state that uses energy as a hybrid weapon and a means of manipulation. This undermines the EU’s cohesion and erodes public trust," the deputies stressed in their letter, noting that every euro paid for Russian energy funds the war against Ukraine and poses a direct threat to the EU.

According to the deputies, political will is needed to completely halt imports from Russia. They emphasize that existing and under-construction LNG terminals must achieve their original purpose: to diversify gas import routes and enable the EU to stop importing gas from Russia, rather than facilitating it.

"These facilities must not become a loophole through which Russian gas enters Europe," the committee chairpersons reiterated.

The signatories urge the European Commission, European Parliament, as well as national parliaments and governments of EU member states to act swiftly to meet the European Commission's goal of ending Russian gas imports by January 1, 2027.

The letter emphasizes that the decision to end energy imports from Russia should be a long-term commitment. "We must remain unwavering in strengthening our security and resilience, seeking solutions aligned with EU values," the statement reads.

The deputies call for continued diplomatic efforts to strengthen relationships with reliable energy suppliers from other regions, such as Central Asia, the Middle East, the United States, and Norway, to ensure stable and diversified energy supplies. This way, the European Union can avoid swapping dependence on Russian energy for reliance on another unstable supplier.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.