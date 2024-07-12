Baltic states to end Russian energy grid reliance by 2025 Friday, July 12, 2024 9:00:34 AM

The Baltic states are prepared to notify Russia of their complete disconnection from its energy system, with no plans to extend the existing cooperation contract.

Countries in the Baltic region are nearing the final stages of synchronisation with the Continental European Power System. By February 2025, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are expected to join ENTSO-E. This announcement came from the energy ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, according to a statement from Lithuania's Ministry of Energy.

After reviewing the progress report, the ministers confirmed that preparations for syncing the Baltic electricity systems with the European grid are on track.

"In the coming weeks, Baltic transmission system operators will inform other parties of their joint decision not to extend the BRELL contract— the electrical ring that includes Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania," stated the announcement.

Following this, the Baltic states will undertake isolated operational tests of their systems before synchronising with Continental Europe’s networks in February 2025.

