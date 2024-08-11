Belarus announces tank deployment to Ukrainian border Sunday, August 11, 2024 2:31:07 PM

Tanks from one of Belarus' mechanized brigades are being redeployed to the border with Ukraine, stated the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense on Sunday, August 11. “Units from one of the mechanized formations are being prepared to fulfill their designated tasks. Military personnel are loading the equipment onto railway transport and commencing a march to assigned areas using combined methods,” the Belarusian defense ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense also released photos of tanks on railway platforms and a video of the equipment being loaded.

The day before, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced an increase in troop in the border areas with Ukraine amid attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region of Russia. According to Khrenin, military units from special operations forces, land and missile troops, as well as "Polonez" and "Iskander" missile systems, will be dispatched to the Gomel and Mozir regions. "There has also been an increase in the strength of radio-technical troops and aviation," Khrenin told reporters.

The State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) stated that it has not yet observed any movement of equipment in the border areas of Belarus. “At the moment, we do not detect any movement of equipment or personnel near our border. Most likely, as part of this informational influence, Belarus will need to produce photo and video materials, and perhaps some units will move toward the Ukrainian border,” said SBSU spokesman Andrii Demchenko during a television marathon.

