Belarus begins construction of camps for Wagner mercenaries Monday, June 26, 2023 12:30:49 PM

A camp is being built for mercenaries of the Wagner PMC in Asipovichy, Mogilev region of Belarus, 200 km from the border with Ukraine, reports the news outlet Verstka. According to the news outlet, there will be several such camps.

According to Verstka’s sources, the camp in Asipovichy will take an area of 24 thousand square meters. It will be able to accommodate eight thousand people. The sources claim that the builders were given the task to complete the construction of the camp by June 27.

Relatives of the Wagner mercenaries also confirmed the information that the mercenaries would be sent to Belarus. One relative said that the remaining units of the Wagner PMC in Rostov-on-Don would be sent to Belarus. Another interlocutor of the Varstka said that her husband, who was in Rostov on Saturday, told her that they would be "most likely" sent to Belarus.

Other relatives also told Verstka that they had received similar messages but did not know for sure whether the units were heading towards Belarus. One of the interlocutors said that his relative is still "near Rostov".

On the night of June 24, Wagner mercenaries headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin seized military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh. Tanks and armored personnel carriers were stationed on the streets of the city, explosions and gunfire were heard, according to eyewitnesses. In Voronezh, a shell flew into a residential courtyard and several cars were damaged. Servicemen of the Russian army bombed a road bridge over the M-4 Don highway, two kilometers from the city of Boguchar.

A case was opened against Prigozhin for calling for an armed rebellion, but he said that he was not going to turn himself in at the request of Putin, the FSB or "anyone else." Russian politicians and propagandists, commenting on the situation, called for "rallying" around Putin. On the evening of June 24, videos began to appear with Wagner PMC fighters leaving Rostov.

In the evening on June 24, the press service of the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, announced that the founder of the Wagner PMC had agreed to stop the convoy.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.