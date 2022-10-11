Belarus is moving weapons and armor to Ukrainian border Tuesday, October 11, 2022 3:00:27 PM

A convoy or armor and military equipment will arrive, allegedly for the exercises, in the Belarusian city of Yelsk, reported the monitoring group Belarusian Gayun.

"According to our information, in the coming days exercises will be held near the buildings of the local traffic police and the district executive committee in Yelsk (Gomel region, Belarus). This is also confirmed by the cancellation of classes in the music school, which is located opposite these buildings. In addition, police officers carrying machine guns were noticed in the area," Belarusian Gayun reported.

The monitoring group said that there is information that on October 12, an additional convoy of military equipment will arrive in the city. In this regard, all government agencies were instructed to inform their employees that it is prohibited to have phones in their hands while the equipment is moving to the base. They are also advised to avoid main roads and traffic on the roadway.

"All this may be due to the fact that on October 11, the State Secretariat of the Belarusian Security Council began a snap readiness check of the Belarusian armed forces," Belarusian Gayun said.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate, Russia has also started shipping Iranian Kamikaze drones Shahed-136 to Belarus and is withdrawing weapons and ammunition from Belarusian military warehouses.

