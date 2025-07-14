Belarusian helicopter downs Russian drone in airspace breach Monday, July 14, 2025 11:00:09 AM

A Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter reportedly engaged and destroyed a Russian "Gerbera" drone heading toward Ukraine on July 12, according to sources within Ukraine's Ministry of Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

At the time of the incident, at least three Russian drones were present in Belarusian airspace. The drone targeted by the Belarusian air defense crew was detected during a routine patrol. The wreckage of the downed UAV reportedly fell within the Gomel region of Belarus.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the incident.

This is not the first time Russian drones have entered foreign airspace.

Since the onset of the full-scale war, numerous unmanned aerial vehicles have breached Belarusian air space, mainly Russian Shahed kamikaze drones targeting Ukraine. Belarusian air defense and fighter jets have intercepted some of these drones, while at least one was downed by Russian forces stationed in Belarus.

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko had long avoided commenting on such incidents. It wasn't until September 2024 that he mentioned reaching an alleged understanding with Ukraine to limit media coverage of UAV incursions into Belarus, claiming both nations struggle to control their drones. Rakusho also emphasized the role of radio-electronic warfare systems, claiming they disrupt drone operations.

Apart from Belarus, Russian drone activity during operations against Ukraine has also been detected in Romania and Poland.

