Belarusian volunteer soldiers deliver crushing blow to Russian forces near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region Monday, November 11, 2024 11:00:08 AM

In a decisive operation, Belarusian volunteers from the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment have successfully destroyed a group of Russian infantry near the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region. Video footage released on the unit's channel shows the volunteers targeting Russian infantry attempting to advance into a woodland area. However, the enemy's position was revealed with the help of a drone, which subsequently coordinated fire on the target. Engaging automatic grenade launcher crews, as well as mortar and artillery units from adjacent divisions, proved lethal, leading to the complete elimination of the Russian soldiers.

The Belarusian volunteer unit rose to prominence in early March 2022, amid the outbreak of war. Named after Kastus Kalinovsky, a central figure in the national-liberation movement across Belarus, Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine, the regiment expanded from a battalion in May 2022. It now comprises the "Litvin" and "Volat" battalions. In January 2023, a mechanized unit was added to the regiment, equipped with captured Russian armor.

Belarusians joining the Ukrainian army view the fight as a stand against Kremlin policies and its influence on Belarus. For many, opposing the Russian military is seen as crucial to liberating their homeland from an authoritarian regime backed by Moscow.

This sentiment intensified following the 2020 Belarusian protests against presidential election rigging. The resistance to Russian invasion is viewed as not only a fight for Ukraine's freedom but as a platform for embodying ideals they wish to realize back home.

By supporting Ukraine, Belarusians also hope to gain combat experience, potentially pivotal for future democratic transformations in their own country.

