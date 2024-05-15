Belbek airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea comes under Ukrainian missile attack Wednesday, May 15, 2024 12:00:46 PM

Explosions were heard during the night of May 15 near the Belbek airfield close to Sevastopol in the annexed Crimea, reports the Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

"It was a loud night in the area around the Belbek airfield under Sevastopol," the news outlet writes.

Specifically, the first wave of explosions began around 01:55, with further signs that Russian air defense systems were operational, with a series of quieter blasts suggesting ammunition detonation occurring 15 minutes later. The second wave of attacks lasted until 02:35, with the sound of explosions reaching residents of Yevpatoria and the Bakhchisaray District.

"An hour after the end of the missile attack on the Belbek airfield, the number of fires around the aircraft parking areas increased, and the fires themselves became more intense," added the administrators of the Telegram channel.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that the Russian aid defense repelled a Ukrainian attack using American ATACMS missiles, HARMs, French HIMARS, large-caliber rockets, and drones.

Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed ten ATACMS over Crimea, two HARMs, two HIMARS, two Vilha multiple launch rocket system projectiles, and nine drones over the Belgorod region, with a further five drones over the Kursk region and three over the Bryansk region.

The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, stated that Russians supposedly repelled a massive attack on Sevastopol. According to him, debris from a downed missile fell in a residential street near Fyodorovskaya Street, and reportedly no one was harmed.

On May 6, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, reported that Ukrainian fighters are devising various methods of attack against the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Representative of the Ukrainian Air Forces Ilya Yevlash said that destroying the Crimean Bridge would require a substantial number of missiles. He highlighted that there are certain points on the structure that need to be targeted for maximum effect.

