Belgium announces €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine Sunday, May 18, 2025 12:00:03 PM

Belgium announces a military aid package for Ukraine valued at €1 billion. Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franken emphasized that €645 million of this assistance is homegrown. “Producing with our own industry ensures a substantial portion of funds remain in Belgium, bolstering our defense sector,” he stated.

Ukraine is set to receive 100 armored ambulances, Unimog transport vehicles, five unmanned naval vessels, drones, helmets, medical supplies, portable drone detection systems, night vision goggles, and protective gear against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. Additionally, the package includes over 16,000 weapons and artillery units, alongside 20 upgraded Cerberus air defense systems and a Leopard battle tank with an advanced gun turret.

Further, Belgium is poised to train Ukrainian technicians for F-16 maintenance, in collaboration with its defense industry. The aid will also extend towards initiating production of 70-mm rockets in Ukraine in partnership with local firms, including software provision.

