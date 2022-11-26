Belgium to supply underwater drones to Ukraine Saturday, November 26, 2022 9:00:00 AM

The Belgian Council of Ministers approved a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It will include 10 underwater drones and two mobile laboratories, reports the newspaper Le Soir, citing Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

"These drones can detect all underwater threats: mines and spy equipment. These are new advanced technologies that will provide them (Ukrainians) with great assistance. The Belgian army already has these devices. They will all be delivered to Ukraine by the end of May in several stages," the minister said.

Belgium will also provide the Ukrainian military with mobile laboratories that can be "deployed near the site of a chemical, bacteriological, radiological or nuclear incident."

The minister added that these laboratories can also be deployed in areas of natural disasters, where hospitals and maternity hospitals have been destroyed.

According to Dedonder, the Belgian military will also begin training Ukrainian recruits in 18 different combat training programs. About 100 instructors will join the European Union Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

Earlier, the media reported that Belgium sent mortars and a large shipment of trucks to Ukraine.

Ukraine also bought M109 howitzers from the Belgian private company OIP Land Systems.

