Belgorod region authorities distribute radios and scooters in the border areas to enhance communication and mobility amid drone attacks. Sunday, April 27, 2025 12:00:40 PM

Authorities in Russia's Belgorod region, along with local business leaders, are supplying radios to border areas that have been left without communication following attacks by Ukrainian drones. In a Telegram post, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov explained that cell towers damaged in the attacks are not always repairable, and this lack of communication "creates an additional threat."

Gladkov stated, "Since last year, we've been distributing radios in towns and villages where possible, and local leaders distribute them among activists and residents to organize communication and establish small local networks for sharing vital information. Many people are buying radios themselves, and businesses are helping. Yesterday, we handed over 170 radios to the Shebekinsky district. I know that district head Andrey Nikolayevich Gridnev is coordinating with entrepreneurs to purchase another 100 radios."

Previously, Gladkov noted that last year, the authorities in Belgorod began distributing scooters and ATVs to village and town leaders. "This allowed them to move rapidly in case of complicated situations. It's relatively safe and certainly reduces the risk of being shot at by drones," the governor shared.

According to Gladkov, an additional 40 scooters have been procured this year and will soon be distributed to the heads of rural settlements.

