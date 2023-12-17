Belgorod region governor reports gun battle near the border with Ukraine Sunday, December 17, 2023 9:30:36 AM

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has reported a shooting incident near the border with Ukraine. According to his information, the village of Terebreno in the Krasnogorozhsky district, adjacent to the Sumy region of Ukraine, is under fire. The governor claims that the situation is "under control".

Reports from residents suggest that a reconnaissance group, consisting of several military personnel, entered the village. There are also reports of helicopters in the sky and explosions.

Telephone and internet outages are also reported in the village. There power and water supply have been shut down. Gunfire can be heard in the surrounding areas and power transmission lines have been damaged.

In early June, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, fighting on the side of Ukraine, made several incursions into the territory of the Belgorod region. As reported by the governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, at least 14 Russian servicemen were killed during these incursions, and another 10 were captured.

