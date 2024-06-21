Berlin factory fire allegedly caused by Russian sabotage Friday, June 21, 2024 12:00:00 PM

In one of the largest fires in Berlin in recent history, a blaze that broke out in early May this year may have been an act of Russian sabotage, reported the Russian-language edition of the German tabloid BILD on its Telegram channel.

The media outlet reminded its audience of last month's fire at the Diehl Metall Applications metallurgical plant, which produced a cloud of toxic smoke over part of the city.

The Diehl conglomerate manufactures Iris-T air defense systems for Ukraine. However, the Berlin plant in question was not involved in defense production; it processed metals for automotive use.

The tabloid notes that one of the foreign intelligence services informed the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) that the fire was a result of Russian sabotage, and that these foreign intelligence operatives possess concrete evidence of Russian involvement.

Berlin is currently reviewing the information provided by the foreign intelligence agency. Despite the ongoing investigation, questions remain as to why a metallurgical plant, rather than a military facility, was targeted. The media suggests that the primary goal of the sabotage might have been to disrupt the German capital specifically.

Berlin authorities are also investigating an arson attack at a local administrative center.

