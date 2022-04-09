Berlin: Germany has reached its limit for supplying weapons to Ukraine Saturday, April 9, 2022 1:00:57 PM

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Germany had reached the limit on the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr.

"Of course, we are urged to support Ukraine in its courageous struggle. As for supplies from the Bundeswehr warehouses, I must honestly say: we have now reached the limit, because our troops should still be able to guarantee the national defense and defense of the Alliance," she said in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeine.

At the same time, according to Lambrecht, this does not mean that Germany cannot do more for Ukraine. According to her, German companies can supply weapons directly to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been postponing the final decision on the supply of tanks to Ukraine.

