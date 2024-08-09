Berlin: Ukraine's use of German weapons in Russia's Kursk region is justified Friday, August 9, 2024 4:30:06 PM

In a significant development, Germany’s Bundestag Defense Committee has affirmed that Ukraine is legally using German-supplied weaponry, particularly armored vehicles, in Russia’s Kursk region. Markus Faber, head of the Bundestag's Defense Committee, emphasized that Ukraine’s use of German-donated military assets during operations in the Kursk area is entirely legal. According to BILD’s report, Faber stated that once German weapons are handed over to Ukraine, they effectively become Ukrainian property. This includes combat vehicles like the Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard-2 tanks.

Prior to Faber’s comments, some analysts and commentators argued that Ukraine had not requested Germany’s permission to use German weapons on Russian soil. However, the position taken by the head of the Bundestag’s Defense Committee was reinforced by a spokesperson from Germany’s Ministry of Defense. In response to journalists' inquiries, the spokesperson clarified that the German federal government supports Ukraine's defensive struggle against Russian aggression. It was also noted that Chancellor Olaf Scholz publicly authorized the use of German arms on Russian territory adjacent to Ukraine, specifically in the event of an assault on Kharkiv by Russian forces.

Experts weighing in on Ukraine’s deployment of German weapons in the Kursk region suggested that while Moscow might interpret this as a provocation, it is unlikely to take any retaliatory actions against Germany. Additionally, even utilizing communication channels via the United States, it is improbable that Berlin will demand explanations from Ukraine or lodge complaints regarding the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

An international relations expert and advisor to a prominent German political group remarked that the territory of the aggressor nation constitutes a combat zone, making attacks on military targets legitimate under international law.

As previously reported by the German government, Germany has placed an order with Rheinmetall for 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles intended for Ukraine. The order, valued at tens of millions of euros, was placed in March.

