Beyond Ukraine, Putin wants Poland on the agenda in talks with Trump, Tusk says

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to broaden the scope of upcoming talks with the U.S. beyond the war in Ukraine, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Tusk told reporters that Moscow intends to raise the reduction of NATO troop presence in Europe, including in Poland, during planned U.S.-Russia talks in Alaska. He said European leaders have coordinated a common position ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, reports Ukrinform.

Tusk said the West will not allow the Kremlin to dictate borders to neighboring states or win recognition of its occupation of Ukrainian territory. He stressed that international law has been blatantly violated and that any concessions to an aggressor would set a dangerous precedent.

The Polish leader added that the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” extends to the whole of Europe. He warned that Russia is trying to put broader regional security issues—not only Ukraine but also countries like Poland—on the negotiating table, a move that could result in fewer NATO forces and greater Russian influence in Eastern Europe.

Tusk urged Europe to maintain solidarity and act in lockstep with the United States on Russia. He noted that allies had expected new U.S. sanctions against Moscow after August 8, but instead a date for the Alaska meeting was announced.

“We would all like this meeting to exert the same pressure on Russia as sanctions,” Tusk said.

