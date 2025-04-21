Bild: Kremlin crafts strategy to influence Merz Monday, April 21, 2025 10:00:35 AM

Russia is reportedly developing a strategy to influence Germany's future chancellor, Friedrich Merz, aiming to steer him towards a more pro-Russian stance. As reported by Bild, the Kremlin plans to remind Merz of his pro-U.S. inclinations, questioning whether he truly wants to position himself between America and Russia.

A unique aspect of this strategy may involve Merz's American connections. Moscow believes a Republican administration could exert pressure on Germany through Merz’s long-standing personal and business ties in the U.S.

Moreover, Russia is attempting to rekindle old contacts with German politicians from the "grand coalition" era—especially those from the eastern regions known for their lenient attitudes towards Moscow. In the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), this includes Michael Kretschmer, the Saxony premier, who is close to Merz and has made pro-Russian statements.

Experts caution that Moscow's influence might amplify economic pressures, as many German businesses, particularly in the eastern states, remain interested in re-entering the Russian market.

"If Merz finds himself in a politically challenging situation, he might become susceptible to those portraying Russia as the answer to his problems," one source told the publication.

On April 9, Germany announced the formation of a coalition in the Bundestag. Leaders of the three parties held a press conference in Berlin and unveiled a coalition agreement titled "Responsibility for Germany."

Later, reports surfaced that Friedrich Merz, who is set to be confirmed as Germany’s chancellor in early May, might make his first overseas visit as chancellor to Ukraine.

