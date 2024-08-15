Bild: Russia planned a secret nuclear strike on Germany amidst diplomatic highs Thursday, August 15, 2024 2:00:00 PM

As tensions between Germany and Russia reached a historic high, Moscow was reportedly planning nuclear strikes on Berlin. According to an exclusive report by BILD, British journalists obtained access to a classified presentation for Russian officers that outlined 32 target areas in Europe, including four specific locations in Germany.

During the 2008-2014 period, when diplomatic relations between Germany and Russia were considered strong, the Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet was secretly rehearsing nuclear attacks on military targets in the event of a conflict with NATO, writes BILD in their detailed exposé.

Daniel Bellut, a commentator for BILD, reveals that these strike simulations were conducted even before Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, a period often described as experiencing a "high point" in Berlin-Moscow relations.

"Potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia is being discussed repeatedly, and it cannot be ruled out," stated Colonel Markus Reisner from the Theresian Military Academy in Austria. He warned that even the limited deployment of such weapons could have unpredictable consequences, potentially leading to nuclear escalation.

Furthermore, it is noted that Russia has the capability to transport nuclear weapons via ships, enabling rapid strikes from multiple directions.

On August 2, Western media highlighted China's proposal regarding new nuclear weapon limitations, touching upon the potential for a first strike.

Over a third of Russian citizens reportedly believe a nuclear strike on Ukraine might be justified. Among survey respondents, 10% were "definitely" supportive of using nuclear weapons in the conflict, while 24% deemed such action "rather advisable."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.