British Challenger 2 tanks allegedly used by Ukrainian Forces in Russian territory, UK Defense Ministry silent on details Thursday, August 15, 2024 2:00:00 PM

In a significant and potentially unprecedented development, British Challenger 2 tanks may have been used by Ukrainian forces during an offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region, reports Sky News.

Should these reports be confirmed, it would mark the first instance of Ukrainian troops utilizing British tanks in combat on Russian soil. However, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has declined to offer comments on operational specifics, insisting there have been no changes in policy. Ukrainian military officials similarly refrained from commenting.

“There have been no changes to the UK government policy. Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Ukraine has a clear right to self-defence against illegal attacks by Russia, which does not exclude operations inside Russia,” a British MoD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also emphasized that equipment and weaponry must be used in compliance with international law.

London has confirmed that Kyiv is authorized to use British weapons within Russian territory. According to media sources, this includes the Challenger 2 tanks that were allegedly utilized during the Kurk offensive beginning on August 6th.

Details regarding the exact timing and method of deploying British tanks in Russia remain unclear, as does the number of tanks involved in these operations.

Ukrainian troops of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade have been operating British tanks since 2023, with brigade units confirmed to be participating in the Kursk operation.

Back in January 2023, the UK committed to providing Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, equipped with a 120mm L30A1 rifled gun and a 7.62mm chain gun.

In an earlier report, media indicated that Ukrainian forces had successfully advanced into the Kursk region with minimal resistance.

On the same day, reports surfaced confirming that Ukrainian forces managed to further expand their operational zone within Russia's Kursk region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.